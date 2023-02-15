Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

