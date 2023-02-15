Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.