Fort L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $375.94 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.40.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

