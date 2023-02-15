Fort L.P. Sells 2,495 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 111.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 482,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $159.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

