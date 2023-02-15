Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

