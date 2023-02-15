Fort L.P. Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KBR by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KBR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KBR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000.

KBR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

