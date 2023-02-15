Fort L.P. Has $438,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

