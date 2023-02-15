Fort L.P. Has $432,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 340.9% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $284.77 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

