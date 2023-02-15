Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $347.58 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.54 and a 200-day moving average of $356.30. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

