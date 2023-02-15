Fort L.P. Decreases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

