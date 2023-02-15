Fort L.P. Cuts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

