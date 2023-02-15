Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

