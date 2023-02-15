Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $412.08. 680,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,851. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.