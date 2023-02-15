Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 13,750 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 50,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,003. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

