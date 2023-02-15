Forefront Analytics LLC Reduces Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 530,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,837,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

