Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 497,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 423,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 413,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 316,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,844. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

