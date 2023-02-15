Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 11,950 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.07% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 249,460 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 176,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

