Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.