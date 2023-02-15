Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 6,500 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flywire Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 1,037,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,594. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

