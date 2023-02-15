Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 6,500 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Flywire Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 1,037,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,594. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
