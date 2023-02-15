FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.29. 74,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 126,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

