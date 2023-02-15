Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.