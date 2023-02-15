FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Increases Dividend

Shares of FSV stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $153.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FirstService by 38.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

