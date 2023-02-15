FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %
FE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 305,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,436. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
