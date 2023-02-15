FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

FE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 305,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,436. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

