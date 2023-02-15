First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

