First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 41,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 132,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

