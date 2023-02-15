First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.