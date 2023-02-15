First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Shares Down 0.4%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56. 43,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 76,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

