First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6 %
FCNCP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
