Financial Comparison: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XWELL and Green Endeavors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XWELL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.62 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.84 Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Green Endeavors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares XWELL and Green Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XWELL and Green Endeavors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.07%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XWELL beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Green Endeavors

(Get Rating)

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.