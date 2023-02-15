Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

