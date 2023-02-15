Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,463,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,899. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

