Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,200 ($14.57) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.14) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,457.78.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF remained flat at $13.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.