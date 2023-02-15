FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $441.45 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.21 and a 200 day moving average of $393.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.