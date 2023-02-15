FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $229.71 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

