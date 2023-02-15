FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

