FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.