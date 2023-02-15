Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $114-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.81 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,533,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fastly by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

