Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $631,650.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fabrinet Price Performance
FN stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. 166,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,823. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.