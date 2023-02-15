Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $631,650.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FN stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. 166,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,823. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

