Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 967,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

