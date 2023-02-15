Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 4,527 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. 1,564,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Exact Sciences

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

