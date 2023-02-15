Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.72

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 8313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Evotec Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.