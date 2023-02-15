Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 2.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,813,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $375.92 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

