Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 71,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 109,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

SCHW opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

