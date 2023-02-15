Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $334.63.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

