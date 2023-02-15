Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $10.00. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.