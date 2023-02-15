Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,549. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 123,586 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

