Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 135,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned 1.00% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 44,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. EVE has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

EVE Company Profile

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

