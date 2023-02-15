EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Shares Up 2.4%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.48. 18,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($195.70) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading

