Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

