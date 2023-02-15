Ergo Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Ergo has a total market cap of $111.98 million and $762,737.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00007477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,717.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00428834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00714469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00558726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00182017 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,928,633 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

